Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of JWEL stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.57. 21,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.17. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

