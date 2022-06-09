Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,176% from the average daily volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.
The firm has a market cap of $42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)
