Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JRONY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of JRONY opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

