JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.05

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.05 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.49). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.01.
About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)
