JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.74.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Byrnes purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $38,879.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

