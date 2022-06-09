JOE Price Down 6% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $78.97 million and $6.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00304828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00437227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030835 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 275,274,645 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.