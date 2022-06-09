John Albert Brussa Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,536,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,978,461.04.

CJ stock opened at C$9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.31. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8127593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Cardinal Energy (Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.