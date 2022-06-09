Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 171,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.