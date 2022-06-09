Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.56.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

