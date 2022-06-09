Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

