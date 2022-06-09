Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

NOMD stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.