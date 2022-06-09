JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $134.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $336.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,124 shares of company stock worth $6,240,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

