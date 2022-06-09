Kadena 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.12 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $355.99 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,802,448 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

