Kalata 24 Hour Volume Hits $207.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $102,524.84 and $207.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00337282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00443773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

