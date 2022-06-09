Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 198,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 94,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Karora Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Karora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

