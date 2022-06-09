Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

