Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

