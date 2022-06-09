Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.48.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
