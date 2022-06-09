KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,132 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 1.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 741.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,499. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

