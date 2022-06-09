Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.51. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,432. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

