KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.6%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08. 341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

