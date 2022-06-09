Kids Capital Management L.P. Takes $7.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kids Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.97.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

