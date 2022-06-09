Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.