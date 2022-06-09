Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 21,041 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,913 shares of company stock valued at $416,459. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

