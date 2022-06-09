Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 564,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,158,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

