KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €63.10 ($67.85) and last traded at €63.10 ($67.85). 4,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.40 ($67.10).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €64.84 and a 200-day moving average of €67.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.