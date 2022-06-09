Kyle David Lorentzen Buys 17,887 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

