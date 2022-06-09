L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,359 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of L3Harris Technologies worth $101,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,161. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.62.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

