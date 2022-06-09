Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 737 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

