Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.