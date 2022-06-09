Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

