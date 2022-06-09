Landbox Price Hits $0.0009 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Landbox has a market cap of $68,698.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00440197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030720 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

