Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.74 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

