Leela Srinivasan Sells 3,896 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upwork stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Upwork by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 186,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

