Legal & General Group Plc Has $299.90 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,798 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $299,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after buying an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

