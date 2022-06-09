Legal & General Group Plc Has $319.41 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.39% of Essex Property Trust worth $319,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.06.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.50 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.