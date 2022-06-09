Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,406 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $307,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.68.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $624.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $526.08 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $657.09 and a 200 day moving average of $665.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

