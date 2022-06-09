Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09.
Legendary Investments Company Profile (LON:LEG)
