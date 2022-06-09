Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $80.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $233,315.76 and $80.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,164.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.91 or 0.05947135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00199556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00578963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.00608060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00070103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004287 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.