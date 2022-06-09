Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $204,240.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

