LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Up 3.1%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 18,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 53,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,240. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.