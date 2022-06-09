LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Up 3.1%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 18,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 53,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,240. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
