Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.78. 13,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,582. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

