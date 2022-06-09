Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,986,000 after purchasing an additional 284,377 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

