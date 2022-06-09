Loop Capital Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $84.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

CIEN stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

