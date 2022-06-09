Lossless Hits One Day Trading Volume of $830,448.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $830,448.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00230878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00386532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030814 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

