Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.47 on Thursday, hitting $302.30. 866,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.06. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $424.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

