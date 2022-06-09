Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce $10.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $12.00 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $43.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

LAZR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,847. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 330,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,700 in the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

