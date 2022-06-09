Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

