Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,173,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

