Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

